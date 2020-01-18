ER closures in Cumberland County: January 19-25

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary closures of the emergency rooms in Parrsboro, Pugwash, and Springhill for next week.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage, but all four emergency departments will be available during overnight hours.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while general health questions can be answered by experienced registered nurses by calling 811 24/7.

The Mental Health Crisis Line is also available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The temporary closure schedule is as follows:

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Sunday January 19: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (4 Hours Only)

- Monday January 20: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Tuesday January 21: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Wednesday January 22: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Tuesday January 21: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Wednesday January 22: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only)

- Thursday January 23: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Friday January 24: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Tuesday January 21: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only)

- Thursday January 23: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only)