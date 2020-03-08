ER Closures: March 8 to 14

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary closures of the emergency rooms in Tatamagouche, Springhill, Parrsboro and Pugwash for this week.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage, but all four emergency departments will be available during overnight hours.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while general health questions can be answered by experienced registered nurses by calling 811 24/7.

The Mental Health Crisis Line is also available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The closure schedule is as follows:

Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital (Tatamagouche):

- Sunday March 8: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Saturday March 14: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Sunday March 8: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (90 Minutes Only);

- Monday March 9: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Thursday March 12: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (5 Hours Only);

- Friday March 13: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Monday March 9: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Thursday March 12: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Saturday March 14: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;