ER in Tatamagouche closed for third day straight

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the ER in Tatamagouche will be unavailable again on Sunday.

The NSHA says the emergency department at the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. due to a lack of physician coverage.

It was also closed for the same time period on Friday and Saturday.

The ER will be available during the overnight hours, as well as 24-hours a day Monday to Friday.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of immediate medical care should call 911.