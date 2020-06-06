Escaped inmate recaptured

**Updated at 1:42 p.m.**

The Nova Scotia RCMP say an inmate who had been on the run for more than 12 hours was recaptured this morning.

Officers received a report around 8:27 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious fire, followed by further reports of an ATV on a roadway and a stolen ATV, all within Guysborough County.

Police say Clarke-McNeil was arrested on the MacDonald Cove Road east of Sheet Harbour after a short pursuit by police and a coordinated effort with the RCMP in Halifax District.

The inmate suffered minor non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

A release states Clarke-McNeil was apprehended at approximately 9:45 a.m., with the RCMP announcing the arrest on Twitter around 10:20 a.m.

RCMP said Clarke-McNeil escaped the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Pictou County on foot at 8:43 p.m. Friday and evaded officers overnight.

In a release Friday night, the Department of Justice said Clarke-McNeil, who is originally from Ontario, was on remand at the facility on several charges, including attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and restricting/obstructing a peace officer.

He had been at the facility since December 2019.

Mark Furey, Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Nova Scotia said in a release after Clarke-McNeil's apprehension, "I would like to thank law enforcement for their efforts in apprehending this individual, and the public for their co-operation in providing information and tips."

Correctional Services will conduct a full review of the incident.