Eskasoni man faces 24 sex-related offences

A 67-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexually assaulting three people since 2011 in Eskasoni.

The RCMP say they received information indicating recent and historical sexual assaults on November 20th and arrested Joel Nathan Denny three days later.

Denny is facing nine counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, as well as three counts each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police are encouraging guardians, parents, and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact them.

Denny was held in custody and will be appearing in Sydney Provincial Court today.