Eskasoni man facing charges after shots fired in the community Saturday

An Eskasoni man is facing weapons charges after shots were fired in the community early Saturday.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to a report of gunshots in the George Street area and learned a dark SUV was seen speeding away after the shots rang out.

Investigators say they located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, arrested the male driver and passenger and located two firearms and ammunition.

RCMP say 42-year old Elliott Gould is facing four charges, was remanded into custody and was due in court on Monday, while ther driver was released

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information to call Eskasoni RCMP or Crime Stoppers.