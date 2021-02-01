Exemption from Vehicle Registration Fees for Coast Guard Auxiliary Members

As of Monday, members of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary in Nova Scotia will qualify for an exemption of their vehicle registration fee.

Legislation was proclaimed that recognizes volunteers for their support for marine search and rescue operations, where many members use their own vessels to help cover extensive coastline.

Finance and Treasury Board Minister Karen Casey said in a release, "Nova Scotians have seen these search and rescue volunteers working in difficult circumstances with selfless dedication."

She added she is proud the province is the first to offer the recognition.

Government says there are more than 400 active auxiliary members who qualify for the exemption, which applies to cars and light trucks.