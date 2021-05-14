Expanded small business property tax rebate program opens in Nova Scotia
Applications are now being accepted for the expanded Small Business Real Property Tax Rebate program.
Government says the program provides eligible businesses with a one-time rebate of a portion of their paid property taxes, and now includes live performing arts organizations and independent retailers with a physical location.
Businesses can chose a rebate of $1,000 or 50% of the commercial real property taxes paid for the final six months of the 2020-21 tax year.
The Department of Inclusive Economic Growth says the program will be administered by the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council and is expected to cost $11 million.