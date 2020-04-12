Expect big changes to N.S.-P.E.I. ferry when service begins in May

Travelers can expect some big differences when ferry service between Caribou and Woods Island begins in May, Northumberland Ferries says.

The CBC reports new measures will include passenger pre-screening and a reduction in the number of vehicles allowed per crossing to accommodate physical distancing.

Pre-screening for passengers will include asking if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and if the passenger does or refuses to answer, they can be denied boarding.

In an e-mail to the CBC, Don Cormier, V.P. Operations and Safety Management for Northumberland Ferries Ltd added passengers will have the option to stay in their vehicles, while the restaurant and gift shop will be closed.

Transport Canada requires ferries to slash passenger capacity by half, and to keep passengers in their vehicles wherever possible.

There are also requirements in place for extra cleaning of vessels.

Ferry service between Woods Island, P.E.I. and Caribou N.S. runs between May and December.

(With files from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation)

