Expedited COVID-19 testing for students, teachers required: NDP

The Nova Scotia NDP are calling on broad and expedited access to testing for students and teachers to manage any outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools.

Education spokesperson Claudia Chender says in a release, "Waiting hours to get through to 811, days for an appointment, and longer for testing and results is not sustainable when it means keeping students out of school and parents at home."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says they could see an increased demand for COVID-19 tests once school was back, but it appears the system wasn't ready to handle it.

The party says a plan could include on-site testing at schools, mobile testing, dedicated communication lines for school administrators, and prioritizing results for students, staff, and teachers.