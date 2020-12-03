Fall River man faces updated charges in October threats complaint

A 50-year-old Fall River man is now facing a total of 24 charges after a threats complaint five weeks ago.

An investigation into the October 28th incident led to the arrest of Michael Christopher Cunnane on October 30th at a home on Clivedon Court.

The charges against him were updated on Monday.

They now include twelve counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, four counts of assault, and several firearms offences.

Cunnane remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.