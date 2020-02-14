Fall River woman wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

A 20-year-old woman from Fall River is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Halifax District RCMP say Shannon Rene Doy faces several offences in Lower Sackville as the result of a stolen property investigation in December.

Doy is described as a 5'4" and 152 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She's charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, two counts of breaching probation, and four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police say the warrant was issued in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday.

Anyone who sees Doy is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.