Fall storm expected to bring rain, snow, strong winds later this week

Northern Nova Scotia could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow later this week as a fall storm is expected to roll through the Maritimes beginning tomorrow night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province, saying rain, snow, and strong winds are expected from Thursday night into Saturday.

The weather agency says rain "could dominate at first" before changing to snow later on Friday.

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 mm are expected in the province.

That's likely to be followed by several centimetres of snow which will taper off on Saturday.

Large waves are most likely to be an issue over Western Cape Breton overnight Friday.