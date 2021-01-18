Families say everything possible should be done to recover bodies from sunken boat

Some family members of the lost crew of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger say they hope federal agencies pursue all safe possibilities to recover the remains of their loved ones from a wreck sitting on the bottom of the Bay of Fundy.

A remotely operated underwater vehicle located the Chief William Saulis on Saturday under more than 60 metres of water about two kilometres off Delaps Cove, N.S., on the province's southwestern shore.

Since the sudden sinking of the dragger Dec. 15, the body of one crew member, Michael Drake, has been found along the coast north of Digby, but crew members Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Geno Francis and captain Charles Roberts are still missing.



Laura Smith, the sister and next of kin of Gabriel, says it would give her family closure to have her brother's body back home, and she favours raising the boat for further investigation if it can be done without endangering lives.

Lori Phillips, Cogswell's mother, says she continues to expect that a federal agency, whether it's the RCMP or the Transportation Safety Board, will inspect the sunken boat with the ROV, and she believes the boat should be raised.

Michelle Nickerson-Forbes, the spouse of Dan Forbes, says she wants the boat to be carefully examined to see if the bodies are on board and then, if it's safe, to raise the boat.