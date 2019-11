A family of four has been displaced by a fire that damaged their older two-storey house in Amherst earlier this week.

The Canadian Red Cross says the couple and their children, ages three and seven, are staying with relatives for now.

The agency says there were no injuries from the fire on Clarence Street, which was reported around 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the family with emergency purchases like clothing and some other basics.