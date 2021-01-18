Family of missing man targeted by scam

A family member of missing 21-year-old Zachary Lefave has been the target of a scam through an unsolicited text message.

The RCMP say the family member was told Lefave was still alive and would be released if they would send $7,000 in gift-cards.

If they didn't, they were told he would be killed.

The family immediately contacted police and no money was sent to the fraudster.

The RCMP say the text appeared to come from various locations in North America as well as Africa, and determined a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, was being used.

Police say they believe personal phone numbers were posted on social media to assist in locating Lefave and this is most likely how the fraudster obtained the family contact number.

Lefave, from Hebron, was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth in Yarmouth County at around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.