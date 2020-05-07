Family of slain Mountie issues message of thanks to those who offered support

The family of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer killed last month while tracking down a multiple murderer has issued a statement to thank those who reached out to offer support.

Relatives of Const. Heidi Stevenson say they also wanted to thank her extended RCMP family.

The family says the many tributes and kind gestures shared throughout Canada have given them strength.

Described as a caring wife and mother who was well known in the Halifax area, Stevenson leaves behind her husband Dean and children Connor and Ava.

Among her roles with the force, Stevenson served in community policing, communications, drug recognition and represented the RCMP as part of the Musical Ride.

She would normally receive a regimental funeral, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible.