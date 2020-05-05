Family of Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke issues statement on his passing

The family of Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke says their son passed away doing what he felt he was born to do: serve others.

The 34-year-old was one of six victims in the crash of HMCS Fredericton’s CH-148 Cyclone in the Ionian Sea last week.

A statement, issued by the Canadian Armed Forces, says, "Whether he was protecting his hometown in Rawdon as a volunteer firefighter, or while in service in the Royal Canadian Navy, Matthew was happiest when he knew he was contributing to something greater than himself."

They say, "His easy-going nature and happiness were his most infectious gifts. He had a laugh which could light up any room, and a sharp sense of humour."

The family also expressed their condolences to the families of the other five victims of the tragic crash.