Family says 'back and forth' between N.S. and Ottawa over shooting probe 'unreal'

A Nova Scotia family is making a passionate appeal for the federal and Nova Scotia governments to end the "back and forth" over who leads a public inquiry into the province's mass shooting.

Darcy Dobson, the daughter of a licensed practical nurse who was among the 22 victims, says in the open letter that she, her father Andrew and her five siblings "formally request the start of a public inquiry into the mass shooting on April 18 and 19."

Dobson's mother, Heather O'Brien of Truro, N.S., was killed by the gunman on April 19 as she drove along a highway in Debert, N.S.

The letter notes that with few answers provided more than 40 days after the tragedy, families aren't able to heal properly, and she adds "the amount of information being kept from us is deplorable."

Premier Stephen McNeil has said he wants Ottawa to lead a public inquiry because the areas of key jurisdiction, such as the protocols followed by the RCMP, are federal.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hasn't committed his government to overseeing an inquiry, saying only it will "work with the government of Nova Scotia" to get answers.