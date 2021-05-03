Farm Credit Canada supporting maple syrup producers impacted by adverse weather

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is offering support to customers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick who could be facing financial hardship due to a reduced maple syrup yield this year.

A release says the short, warm spring cut the volume of sap and there was less sugar in the water, reducing the quality of syrup and the price received by producers.

The lender says it will work with customers to find solutions and will consider deferral of principal payments and/or other amendments to loan payment schedules to reduce the impact of unfavourable weather on producers.

Customers are encouraged to contact their FCC relationship manager, their local office, or the FCC Customer Service Centre.