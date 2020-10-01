Faster screening for COVID-19 testing for Nova Scotians

An online self-assessment is now the first step in the COVID-19 testing process in Nova Scotia.

The Department of Health says the online tool will cut COVID-19 screening times from 12 hours when calling 811 to about 10 minutes.

Anyone determined to need a COVID-19 test will be contacted by either the Nova Scotia Health Authority or IWK within 48 hours to book an appointment.

Calling 811 is still an option for anyone who cannot access the self-assessment online or who wants to discuss their symptoms with a nurse.

The COVID-19 self-assessment is available here.