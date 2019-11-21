Fatal crash in Kings County

A man is dead after a truck left the road on Highway 12 in Kings County.

Police were contacted around 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday after a passing motorist noticed the vehicle in the ditch in Crooked Lake.

RCMP, fire, and EHS personnel responded and found a man dead, while other occupants of the vehicle were being treated on scene with unspecified injuries.

Highway 12 was closed in both directions from Butler Road in Kings County to New Ross in Lunenburg County.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal stated just before 4 a.m. that the road had re-opened.