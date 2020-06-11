Fatal house fire in Masstown under investigation

The RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in Masstown.

Colchester District RCMP say officers responded to the scene on Highway 2 at 9:48 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say a 56-year-old man from Masstown was found dead inside the home.

No one else was inside the residence at the time.

Onslow-Belmont Fire Brigade spokesperson Claire Peers tells our newsroom that firefighters had the blaze knocked down within about half an hour.

He says the Great Village & District Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Debert Fire Brigade also responded to provide mutual aid.

The RCMP say the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.