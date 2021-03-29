Fatal house fire in Stillwater Lake

Fire officials in Halifax say they have yet to determine the cause of a fire inside a home where the body of a 67-year-old man was found.

Halifax Regional Police say the cause of the fire in the Stillwater Lake area was not considered suspicious -- and there were unconfirmed reports that a lightning strike could have started the blaze.

The fire on Buckingham Drive was reported Friday around 8 p.m.

Firefighters say a 64-year-old local woman was outside the home when they arrived.