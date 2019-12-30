Inverness District RCMP is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in East Margaree.

Police received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Boxing Day regarding the collision in a parking lot in the 1100 block of East Margaree Road.

The RCMP say a 76-year-old man, from East Margaree, was hit by a vehicle and was transported to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police are asking for witnesses of this incident to contact the Cheticamp RCMP or Crime Stoppers.