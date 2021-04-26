Father of Nova Scotia toddler with severe injuries looking for answers

The father of a two-year-old girl recovering from severe injuries in a Halifax intensive care unit says he tried to warn officials about the danger she was in.

In an interview Friday, he said he'd been calling the provincial Community Services Department with ``minor issues'' until April 10, when he called to report extensive bruising on his daughter.

He says a department employee told him someone would be in touch, but nobody ever called.

He says he got a call on April 16 saying the girl was in a Halifax intensive care unit with extensive injuries.

Neither the father nor the girl can be identified.

Nova Scotia RCMP say their were alerted April 16 about a two-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries who'd been airlifted to Halifax, adding their major crimes unit is investigating.