Father, two small children lost in woods located by RCMP dog & handler

A father and his two small children who found themselves lost in the woods in Five Islands are safe after being found by an RCMP dog and his handler.

Colchester District RCMP responded to a call on the afternoon of April 3 that a man had taken his two children, ages three and five, for a walk in a wooded area and didn't return home when expected.

Local Ground Search crews were called, as were an RCMP Dog and Handler and air support.

Police say the RCMP Dog found the scent of the missing trio and found them, cold and wet, in the woods, but otherwise fine.

The man and his children had been in the woods for nearly six hours from the time they started their walk to the time they were found.