Federal budget faces second confidence test on Thursday

A Conservative amendment set to be put to a vote today will be the second of three tests of confidence in Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.

A Bloc Quebecois sub-amendment calling for higher transfer payments for health care and a boost to old age security was defeated by a vote of 297-37 yesterday.

The NDP is planning today to unanimously oppose the Conservative amendment that calls for the budget be revised to ramp up vaccination during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of spawning jobs and economic growth.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reiterated yesterday that his party will prop up the government to avoid triggering a pandemic election.

A third opportunity to pass judgment on the massive budget comes Monday, when the House votes on the main motion to approve the government's budgetary policy.