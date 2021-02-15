Data on billions of dollars in Canada Emergency Response Benefits that flowed last year show higher concentrations of the aid in cities compared to rural parts of the country.

The neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood analysis of CERB recipient figures by The Canadian Press reveals a large split between the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in rural communities versus urban centres.

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives economist David Macdonald says the jobs highly affected by the public health restrictions in lockdowns were in urban centres.

Over its lifespan between late March and October of last year, the CERB paid out nearly $82 billion to 8.9 million people whose incomes crashed either because they saw their hours slashed, or lost their jobs entirely.

The data obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act shows there were 6.5 million people who received the CERB at the outset.

The figures from Employment and Social Development Canada show the figure declined from there as conditions improved until there were almost 2.3 million recipients by the time the program wrapped up.

Federal data gives most detailed picture yet of where CERB went in Halifax

The city of Halifax had about 11.21 per cent of its residents receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) last year.

An analysis of federal data by The Canadian Press shows that the city had on average 21,869 recipients during each four-week pay period for the pandemic aid.

In the first four-week period, there were 38,390 people in the city receiving the CERB, and the figure fell from there.

There were 26,270 in the second period, 22,850 in the third, 19,840 in the fourth, 16,610 in the fifth, 15,540 in the sixth, and 13,580 in the final month before a trio of new benefits and a revamped employment insurance system replaced CERB.

The figures come from federal data The Canadian Press obtained under the Access to Information Act that provides the most detailed picture yet of where the aid went.