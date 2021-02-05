Federal NDP call for an end to for-profit long-term care

The NDP is calling for the elimination of for-profit long-term care by 2030 in a multibillion-dollar plan presented as a potential election promise.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would convene provincial and territorial leaders, experts and workers to set national standards for nursing homes, and tether those benchmarks to $5 billion in federal funding.

The proposal is the latest move in anticipation of a possible election campaign as parties vet candidates and rev up fundraising.

The NDP plan would also follow through on New Democrats' calls to immediately transform Revera from a for-profit long-term care chain owned by a Crown pension fund into a publicly managed entity.

Meanwhile a national task force would be charged with crafting a plan to transition all private care to a not-for-profit model in less than 10 years.

Several studies over the past six months have found that for-profit care homes were likelier to see more extensive COVID-19 outbreaks and more deaths, exposing cracks in care models across the country.