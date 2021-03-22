Federal NDP calls on government to eliminate for-profit long-term care

The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care.

The NDP is tabling a motion today that calls on the government to transition existing for-profit homes into not-for-profit operations by 2030.

It also urges the government to work with the provinces and territories to halt the licensing of any new for-profit homes.

The motion is non-binding on the minority Liberal government and is set to be debated today, with a vote expected Tuesday.

The NDP unveiled its proposal for the long-term care sector earlier this year, presenting it as a potential election promise as parties ramp up their preparations ahead of a possible campaign.

At the time, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said an NDP government would bring together provincial and territorial leaders, experts and workers to set national standards for nursing homes, which would then be tied to $5 billion in federal funding.