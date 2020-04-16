Federal parties debate resumption of sittings in Ottawa

With a Monday deadline looming, federal parties are mulling whether in-person sittings of the House of Commons and the Senate should resume in Ottawa.

The House of Commons is currently suspended until April 20th and without a deal among the parties to extend this suspension or to come up with an alternative, such as virtual sittings, Parliament will resume that day.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer repeated his call yesterday to see MPs return to the House of Commons to question and scrutinize the Liberal government's COVID-19 measures.

He sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week saying in-person sittings of Parliament are an essential part of the democratic process.

He says Parliament must resume so that opposition parties can pose questions and hold government accountable.

A special sitting of Parliament was held over the weekend to pass the Liberals' massive wage subsidy package.

The Liberals are leaning to having a virtual Parliament.

The N-D-P does not agree with the notion of resuming a regular calendar of parliamentary sittings.

The N-D-P is instead proposing to sit in the House of Commons once a week with a reduced attendance.