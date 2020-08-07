Federal, provincial officials react to Premier Stephen McNeil leaving politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had warm words after Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced he's leaving politics.

Trudeau issued a statement saying, "Premier McNeil has been a great partner in the federation."

He says he and Nova Scotia made important progress on the issues that matter most.

During more than six years as Nova Scotia premier, Stephen McNeil earned a reputation as an ardent fiscal conservative who wasn't shy about taking on the province's public sector unions.

McNeil won back-to-back majority governments in 2013 and 2017, largely by promising and delivering on platforms that focused on keeping provincial spending in check.

In the end, McNeil said yesterday it was time to move on after 17 years in provincial politics, and 13 years as Liberal leader.

After attending a cabinet meeting, he said he had planned to leave politics in the spring, but the pandemic prompted him to stay in the job.

Nova Scotia's NDP leader says it's a historic day in the province after Premier Stephen McNeil announced his resignation.

Gary Burrill calls McNeil a "substantial presence" in the province.

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston says his political differences with McNeil have been respectful, spirited and productive and he wishes him well.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says in a statement that McNeil provided strong leadership for Nova Scotia and faced a challenging few months with COVID-19 and the April shooting rampage.