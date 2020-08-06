Feds look to finalize deal with airlines amid contact-tracing concerns

The office of Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the minister is committed to creating a way for airlines to share passenger data to trace those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while on a domestic flight.

The statement comes as British Columbia's transport minister made an official plea to her federal counterpart to quickly make airlines provide more details on travellers to aid contact tracing efforts that could help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a letter to Garneau, B-C Transport Minister Claire Trevena noted the information the province has received from airlines is not necessarily complete and is sometimes unusable in efforts to find passengers who may have been infected on a flight.

Contact tracing is a key component in the fight against COVID-19.

The federal health agency already requires airlines to provide information on travellers arriving on international flights who are subject to strict quarantine rules.

The divide in talks between Ottawa and the airlines appears to fall along whether phone numbers or email addresses are enough, or if residential addresses, for instance, should also be part of any handover of data.