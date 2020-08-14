Feds roll out $50-million surplus food program

The federal government has rolled out a $50-million surplus food program that was announced earlier this year.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has announced the first round of funding under program to eight organizations.

The near shutdown of the hospitality industry has meant a sharp decline in the number of places to sell perishable foods, meaning hundreds of millions of kilograms of food are at risk of going to waste.

At the same time, food banks are reporting a sharp increase in the number people seeking assistance, so the program aims to help align their needs with what farmers and producers can supply.

Green Seafoods Ltd. will purchase 24,000 lbs of vacuum-packed, cooked, frozen blue mussels to be distributed through Feed Nova Scotia.

The federal government says that Clearwater Seafood will receive nearly $1.5 million to purchase 150,000 pounds of surplus seafood for distribution to Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia and across Canada.

Les Fermes Dani in New Brunswick is getting $1.43 million to distribute surplus potatoes to Indigenous communities throughout their network.

Another recipient, Food Banks Canada, will receive around $11.4 million for the program.

(With files from The Canadian Press)