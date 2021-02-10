Feds to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Canadians who show up at the land border without a COVID-19 test result in hand will still be allowed in the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada can't stop its citizens or permanent residents from coming into the country via car.

But he says the negative tests required at the land border as of next Monday will be mandatory.

He says fines of up to $3,000 could be put in place for those who don't have the test.

Most non-essential travellers coming back to Canada do have to quarantine for 14 days.