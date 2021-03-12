Feds unveil first-ever dedicated fund for active transportation

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says for the first time Canada is to have a pool of money dedicated specifically to "active transportation."

The National Active Transportation Fund is 400-million dollars that is to be spent over five years.

The fund will nearly quadruple the amount of money Canada spent over the last five years building and upgrading bike paths, pedestrian walkways and bridges, and nature trails.

About 130-million dollars has been spent since 2015 on 126 projects, including a new footbridge in Ottawa, a bikeway in Halifax and trails in Grouse Mountain Regional Park in Vancouver.

But McKenna says those projects competed directly against public transit initiatives for the same pool of cash.

The new 400-million dollars for the program is coming out of the 14.9-billion-dollar, eight-year public transit plan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled last month.

But this money can only be used for active transportation projects.