Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Friday, 117 active cases

15 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says 11 of the cases, including the case connected to Citadel High School in Halifax, are in the Central Zone.

Three cases were identified in the Northern Zone, and officials say these are all close contacts of previously reported cases, while a case identified in the Western Zone is linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

A new case linked to Park West School, a primary to Grade 9 school in the Central Zone, was identified on Friday.

The provincial government says the person, who is self-isolating, was not at school Friday, and students will learn from home until December 10th to allow for a deep cleaning and contact tracing.

As a precautionary measure, the offsite Park West pre-primary location will also be closed until December 10th.

There are 117 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 73,254 tests with 269 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,623 Nova Scotia tests on December 2nd.