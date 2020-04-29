Final terms of reference for Northern Pulp environmental assessment report released

The province has released the final terms of reference for the Northern Pulp environmental assessment report.

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says the document provides a roadmap for the company to follow and once the report has been submitted, he's open to considering whether an environmental assessment panel should be appointed.

Northern Pulp now has up to two years to submit the report on its proposed new effluent treatment plant.

The company is proposing a plan to develop a new effluent treatment facility that would pipe treated waste water from its Pictou County mill into the Northumberland Strait.

The mill was idled over the winter after Premier Stephen McNeil refused to extend the Boat Harbour Act beyond January 31. deadline.

The terms of reference are available on the province's website.

