Fire causes extensive damage at Trenton building

A structure fire at E & R Langille Contracting on Little Harbour Road in Trenton has caused extensive damage.

New Glasgow Regional Police says the Trenton Fire Department, with assistance from the Abercrombie, Little Harbour, and Pictou Landing Fire Departments were called to the scene around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the preliminary investigation by fire officials has determined the blaze isn't suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

Little Harbour Road and adjacent streets were closed for over two hours as fire departments responded.