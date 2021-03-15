Fire damages Truro heritage property containing multiple apartments

A three-storey heritage building containing a dozen apartments in downtown Truro has been damaged by fire.

The fire at The Cedars, on the corner of Queen Street and Normandy Avenue, broke out around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Canadian Red Cross says at least 19 people have been temporarily displaced.

Volunteers helped to arrange emergency lodging for most of those affected, while three are staying with friends or relatives in the area.

The 130-year-old building is known for its Queen Anne style architecture and role as a maternity annex of Truro's former hospital for a period of time up to 1950.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross says two adults were displaced by a fire that destroyed a two-storey house in Tatamagouche on Saturday.

The fire on Lake Road was reported shortly after noon on Saturday and neither of the occupants was home at the time.

The Red Cross says no injuries were reported in either fire.