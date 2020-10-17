Fire destroys lobster pound in Nova Scotia, police say man in hospital with injuries

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man is in hospital with life threatening injuries believed to be related to a large fire that destroyed a lobster pound in southwestern Nova Scotia overnight.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce says Yarmouth County RCMP and the West Pubnico Fire Department responded to the blaze at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. around midnight.

He says although the lobster facility was not occupied, a man is in a Halifax hospital with injuries police believe are related to the fire.

Joyce says he is a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the fire that police are calling suspicious.

The fire capped a week of rising tensions over a treaty right to a self-regulated Indigenous fishery in the province.

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne'katik First Nation issued a statement saying the overnight blaze "further illustrates the need for greater police presence in the region."