Fire destroys much of a century-old building in downtown Amherst

A weekend fire has destroyed much of a century-old building in downtown Amherst.

Fire Chief Greg Jones says the call came in around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the eaves of the structure and from the doors on the lower level.

The U-shaped building took up most of the block bounded by Crescent Avenue, Douglas Avenue, Abbot Street, and Station Street.

The town says that flames shot twenty metres into the air, lighting the night sky from the building that housed Easy Storage and a second business operated by James Austin.

Dense smoke that rose several more metres into the sky could be seen from several blocks away.

Seven different fire departments and 105 firefighters were involved, including aerial trucks from Amherst, Springhill and Sackville, N.B.

EHS was on standby and Nova Scotia Power crew shut off electricity to the area, while several downtown streets were blocked off as firefighters battled the blaze.

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, an excavator was brought in to bring down walls and to make access to the flames easier for the firefighters.

Jones says, "The biggest issue we had in fighting this fire was its type of construction. Its old timber construction caused us more work to get at the fire."