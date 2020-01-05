Fire guts garage in Middleton Friday

A garage was destroyed by a fire in Middleton on Friday.

The Truro News reports the fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. on January 3 and completely gutted the two-storey garage that also contained a vehicle.

Approximately 25 firefighters from Tatamgouche, River John, North River and Wallace responded to the blaze, which was under control within a half hour.

Mark Langille, Chief of the Tatamagouche Fire Department, told the paper there were no casualties but the garage was a total loss.

The house next to the garage went undamaged.

(With files from The Truro News)