Fire in New Glasgow deemed suspicious

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire on MacDonald Street.

Police and the New Glasgow Fire Department were called to a house fire around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the front of the house between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The house had four apartments, two on the bottom floor and two on the upper floor, but police say that only the upper two apartments were occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the Canadian Red Cross has been helping those who were displaced by the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.