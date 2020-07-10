Fire in Truro last month being investigated as arson: Police

The Truro Police Service say they believe a vehicle fire in Truro last month that spread to a nearby building containing several apartments was deliberately set.

Police, as well as the Truro Fire Service and Hilden Volunteer Fire Brigade, responded to the scene at 20 Louise Street just after midnight on June 24th.

The vehicle was destroyed and five people in the residence were temporarily displaced.

Truro Fire Chief Blois Currie told our newsroom firefighters had the blaze knocked down before it spread too far inside the building.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Truro Police.