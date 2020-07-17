Firearms, cash stolen from Kings County Airbnb

The RCMP say several firearms and cash were stolen from an Airbnb in Kings County.

Police were called to a break and enter at a home on Gaspereau River Road in Wallbrook on Tuesday night.

The victim told officers that four rifles, a shotgun, a pellet gun, ammunition, cash, and collectible coins were taken.

Police say that all items were stored securely in an area of the residence not accessible to Airbnb guests, including having the firearms stored in a locked gun safe.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.