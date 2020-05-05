Firearms, explosive materials seized from Salmon River residence
A 55-year-old Salmon River man is facing a number of charges, including assault, after police received a disturbance call on Sunday.
Colchester District RCMP say, while investigating, firearms and explosives were located inside the four-unit building on Salmon River Road.
The building was evacuated as a precaution and police obtained a search warrant.
The RCMP say they seized 17 firearms, a large amount of ammo, and explosive materials including a commercial detonator, a grenade, a smoke grenade, flares, and gunpowder.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the items were secured.
In addition to assault, the man faces charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of an explosive device.
Police say the victim of the assault and the accused are known to one another.