The Valley-Kemptown and District Fire Brigade tackled a brush fire in Manganese Mines on Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Nigel Leggett says 26 members responded to the fire off WIllie Hoare Road around 5:20 p.m.

Leggett says three trucks and a water supply pumper were used to fight the fire, and a local drone was engaged for "size up and reconnaissance work".

The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.