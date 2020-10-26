Fires at three Parks Canada sites in Cape Breton under investigation

The RCMP say fires at three Parks Canada sites are believed to be linked, including a large one that destroyed a canteen and washroom facility at Ingonish Beach in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Police and fire departments responded to the blaze on Beach Road at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The structure was fully engulfed on arrival.

The RCMP say they learned of other structures that were damaged by fire through the course of the day, including the Warren Lake and Black Brook park facilities.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Ingonish Beach RCMP or Crime Stoppers.